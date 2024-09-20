Prime Star Global named official Fosroc distributor in Phl

Prime Star Global signs as official distributor of Fosroc construction solutions in the Philippines.

In a move that highlights its commitment to excellence and high-performance chemical solutions, Prime Star Global's partnership with Fosroc marks a major milestone, positioning the company as a key player in the construction industry.

Aligned with the same philosophy in efficiency, safety, and sustainability, Prime Star Global aims to uphold and enhance Fosroc's footprint in the Philippines, ensuring that local stakeholders benefit from the same high standards that Fosroc is known for globally.

With Fosroc setting benchmarks for production and reliability, Prime Star Global is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future and elevating the standards of construction in the country.

Fosroc stands as a leading global manufacturer and source of high-performance chemicals for the construction industry. Boasting over 80 years of expertise, the British heritage brand Fosroc has tapped on broader consumer groups in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Oceania, South America and Asia.

With distributor representation in other multiple regions, it has served a wide array of market segments including transport, utilities and industrial.

Continuously developing the most advanced construction solutions, Forsoc provides innovative products spanning across several applications including industrial floorings, joint sealants, waterproofing, protective coating, PCE based admixtures, concrete repair and refurbishment.

Prime Star Global aims to leverage this extensive product lineup of Fosroc that includes renowned brands such as Nitoproof, Conbextra, Nitoseal, Nitoflor, Renderoc, Proofex, Supercast, Conplast and Cemax to support future-proof construction practices, ensuring that projects are not only efficient but also sustainable.