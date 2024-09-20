Power Mac Center goes premium at SM North, Robinson Magnolia

With the “ber” months made busy by Christmastime shopping, the Power Mac Center (PMC) has promoted two branches to Apple Premium Partner (APP) status.

This time around, the tech retailer is conquering Quezon City, with back-to-back store openings at The Annex at SM City North EDSA and Robinsons Magnolia.

With the highest distinction among reseller stores globally, APP stores offer the convenience of a retail branch, training center, and service center in a one-stop shop.

“We’re finally bringing the exclusive APP experience to customers in the metro’s northern and eastern sides,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC director for marketing and product management.

“Make them our new go-to hubs or meetup spots with friends for all your Apple needs — may it be for devices, services, and Apple-certified training. These are the fifth and sixth APP stores under our belt, and we have more surprises coming up,” he added.

The newly opened stores are located at the 4/L Cyberzone of The Annex at SM City North EDSA and Level 2 Expansion Building of Robinsons Magnolia.