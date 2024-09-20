POGO workers get ultimatum

Justice Undersecretary Nicky Ty announced on Friday during Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon that an ultimatum will be given to foreign workers affected by the POGO ban to leave the country.

The 9G visas of these workers will be downgraded to tourist visas, and they must depart by the end of the year. If they fail to do so, the government will initiate deportation proceedings.

Ty reiterated the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) warning that foreigners with forcefully canceled visas will be blacklisted.

Last Thursday, the DoJ revealed the formation of a task force dedicated to enforcing the total ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

This Task Force POGO Closure includes representatives from the DoJ, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), and Bureau of Immigration.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the task force discussed the closure of POGO establishments, the welfare of Filipino workers in these venues and the deportation of foreign workers.

Ty mentioned that, according to PAGCOR, there are only about 40 licensed POGO or IGL operators, but many unlicensed and underground operators remain.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously announced the ban on all POGOs during his third State of the Nation Address, directing PAGCOR to halt operations by the end of the year.