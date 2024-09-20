Phl shifts WPS strategies

The Philippine government has shifted its strategies in defending and protecting the country’s sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said Friday.

“We will make some changes but we cannot disclose this to the public,” Año told reporters in an ambush interview at Sangley Point, Cavite when asked about the country’s efforts for the WPS.

“The National Maritime Council and our armed forces along with the Philippine Coast Guard are in good coordination,” he added.

Año also noted that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is constantly monitoring the situation in the WPS.

“He (Marcos) is giving guidance on what we should do in the West Philippine Sea,” he said

Año said there’s no need for the Philippines and China to enter an understanding to deescalate tension in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal—a similar arrangement reached following a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea last 2 July here in Manila.

“We recognize both our sovereignty claims and our sovereign rights, but we avoid skirmishes and miscalculation…For Sabina, I don't think we need that kind of understanding,” he said.

Año said the Philippines has sovereignty over the Escoda Shoal, thus it is right for the country to “stop any foreign reclamation” being done in the area.

“We make sure there are no illegal activities done by any foreign power, maintain our access and presence because Sabina Shoal is a low-tide elevation and it is within our exclusive economic zone,” he stressed.

Año explained that Escoda Shoal is not a high-tide elevation.

“We all have the right to exploit all the resources there and we should protect the fishermen in the area. We want more Filipino fishermen to avail of these resources,” he said.

“We will not allow any reclamation to happen in Sabina Shoal,” he added.