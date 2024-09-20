Thousands of SM Foundation alums, now excelling in diverse professional fields, recently reunited with their benefactor, the Sy family, at the SM Scholar Homecoming at the SMX Manila in Pasay City.

The event celebrated the scholars’ achievements, resilience, and commitment to spreading social good.

The SM Foundation, through its scholarship pillar of the education program, has been a driving force in uplifting the lives of Filipino youth since it was founded by SM Group founder Henry Sy Sr.

Launched with the vision of providing quality education to deserving students from vulnerable communities, the program has grown into an impactful educational initiative with 4,214 graduates and 2,550 current college scholars, pursuing degrees in business, engineering, IT, and education, among other fields.

Beyond covering full tuition, the foundation has been committed to developing well-rounded scholars through a range of holistic activities.

These include part-time work and internship opportunities, general assemblies for current scholars, and alumni homecomings for graduates, all designed to foster personal growth and professional development.

These activities reinforce SM Foundation’s core principle of “people helping people” — a philosophy deeply embedded in the foundation’s values, guiding scholars as they make their mark on the world and inspiring them to spread social good in their communities.

Building on this ethos, SM Foundation hosted its Alumni Homecoming, which brought together over 900 graduates from various batches and fields.

The event celebrated the collective achievements and the profound impact SM scholars have made both professionally and personally.

At the event, SM Foundation executive director Debbie Sy underscored the essence of the scholarship program.

“Each scholar is a living example of grit and resilience, having overcome challenges to achieve your dreams. But as we celebrate our successes, let’s remember that true achievement goes beyond personal milestones. It’s about the impact we have on others.”

The gathering served as a powerful reminder that the scholars’ journey does not end with their personal triumphs.

The education they have received is a stepping stone for individual success and an opportunity to create lasting positive change in their communities.