President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday distributed 1,287 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) and e-titles to 1,270 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in Coron, Palawan.

Joining the President in the event were Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr., and other local officials.