PAGCOR showcases 2024 photo contest winners in mall exhibit

PAGCOR's 2024 Photography Competition winners are on display at the MET Live Mall in Pasay City until 14 October. The exhibit showcases stunning visuals of the country’s harvest season, the contest's theme.

“Through this photo exhibit, we give more people the opportunity to appreciate up close the photo entries from all over the country that made it to the grand finals, and eventually the top 24 spots that made up this year’s grand winners,” said PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco.

“This photo exhibit also gives aspiring Filipino lensmen and hobbyists a chance to learn about the inspiration behind these winning entries as well as the work, talent, creativity and technical skills that made these photos stand out from the thousand others,” Tengco added.

PAGCOR received a total of 4,000 entries from the conventional, mobile, and drone categories that showcased the Filipino farmers’ hard work and how they are rewarded with an abundant harvest after months of toil.

This year’s Conventional Category winners are Jaime S. Singalor (Resilient Filipino Family Harvesting Together); Vyktor M. Regala Jr. (Liswi); Ruel P. Coloso (Isang Araw sa Buhay ng Mangangalakal ng Talaba); Janice A. Tadoyo (Danggit Fishing); Jan Paul C. Jose (Damong Dagat); Buddy P. Gadiano (Golden Harvest); Albert C. Aguado (Harvesting Abundance); and Arturo B. De Vera (Salt of the Earth).

For the Mobile Category, the grand winners are Ivan Cris E. Romero (Ageless Harvest); Jenevie O. Estrella (Balad); Melvin C. Anore (Gems of Laguna Lake); Claro M. Rayos Del Sol (Family Harvest); Christian Jose A. Zambra (Future Farmer); Wilfredo N. Lumagbas, Jr. (Catching Crabs); Liemuel E. Pantuhan (Banana Extravaganza: A Feast of Abundance) and Lemuel Ragasa (Masaganang Ani).

Meanwhile, grand winners in the Drone Category are Nicko A. Melendres (Taal Lake Fisherfolk); Carlo G. Dacumos (Rice in Bar Graph); Jeash Coven Mizpah Del A. Artajo (Sunset Symphony); Mark Lawrence C. Pagaran (Nightfall Bounty); Abdul-him G. Ibrahim (Pusod ng Bungsod); Marlo B. Demo-os (Subsistence Farming); Jose Revoli S. Cortez (Sustainable Fibers) and Rea Angel B. Macalandag (Sustainable Fish Farming).

The winning photos will be showcased in PAGCOR’s 2025 corporate calendars, available in both desk and wall formats.