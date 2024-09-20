Nurturing the next generation of Filipino teaching professionals

Far Eastern University is intensifying its efforts to promote its 400 Teachers Program which aims to train and enlist a total of 200 higher education teachers, 100 teaching assistants, 50 basic education teachers, and 50 nursing teachers or clinical instructors over the next five years.

Each scholarship will enable participants to take four 90-hour engagement sessions centered on student-centered pedagogies, assessment in student-centered classrooms, critical thinking and advanced communication, and research-based teaching and learning.

After completing the program, they will be required to render return service as part of the scholarship agreement.

The FEU Community Networking to Nurture Education Coaching and Training: Teacher Training Caravan goes beyond the campus grounds to conduct teacher engagement workshops in areas outside Metro Manila. The program offers free workshops and continuing professional development units for teachers in FEU partner schools and communities including Batangas, Cavite, Cainta, Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija, and Pampanga.

Further enhancing its reputation for high-quality education, FEU has been selected as a partner of the Commission on Higher Education for this year’s tri-regional National Symposium on Innovations in Teaching and Learning on Industry 4.0 and Smart Nation. The symposium disseminates various teaching and learning strategies to higher education institutions throughout the Philippines.

Through these initiatives, FEU supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) by increasing the number of qualified teaching professionals within and beyond the university. By intensifying its teacher development programs, FEU sets a benchmark for educational institutions nationwide and positions itself as a leader in shaping the future of education in the Philippines.