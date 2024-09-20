Notorious ‘moto’ thief falls

The Manila Police District (MPD) has arrested a man suspected of stealing 20 motorcycles across various parts of the National Capital Region and nearby provinces.

The suspect, identified as a 41-year-old resident of Delpan, Manila, was apprehended at his home following a police investigation into a motorcycle theft incident in Tondo.

According to authorities, the suspect targeted parked motorcycles with inserted keys, often in areas such as supermarkets. CCTV footage from one of the thefts helped police track him down.

“In all the places he visited, he stopped to talk with his live-in partner, and that’s where we found him,” said MPD director Police Brigadier General Thomas Ibay.