NLEX halts skid, boosts playoffs bid

NLEX halted a four-game slide after dominating also-ran Phoenix, 104-79, to draw closer to a playoffs seat in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Road Warriors did most of the damage down the painted area and controlled the boards to blowout the Fuel Masters for their fourth win in nine games.

NLEX moved up to the solo fourth spot behind quarters-bound Rain or Shine, San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel. The Road Warriors’ win also put pressure on idle Blackwater (3-5) in the race for the last ticket to the next round.

“Everyone knows how important this game is for us. Although, it doesn’t mean that we’ll automatically move on to the quarterfinals because it will still depend on Blackwater’s games,” NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said.

“But they realized the importance of this game.”

DeQuan Jones finished with 27 points and seven rebounds while Robert Bolick came close to a double-double with 19 markers and nine boards to lead the Road Warriors, who trailed, 6-11, to start the match before taking control the rest of the way.

NLEX blew the game wide-open, 94-61, after Rob Herndon nailed a trey with 6:31 remaining in the fourth.

Baser Amer had 14 points and Enoch Valdez added 10 for the Road Warriors, who hauled 46 inside points and outrebounded Phoenix, 59-44.

The Road Warriors can secure a quarters seat with a victory over the Gin Kings on Sunday at the end of their elimination round campaign.

“I don’t think we have much adjustments to do with just one day of preparation. I guess we just have to carry over what we did today. Hopefully, we'll come up with a win again on Sunday,” Uichico said.

The Fuel Masters ended their disappointing run in the season-opening tournament with just one win in 10 starts.

Sean Manganti finished with 13 points, Tyler Tio had 12 while Jason Perkins and Raul Soyud had 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for Phoenix

Box scores:

NLEX (104) --- Jones 27, Bolick 19, Amer 14, Valdez 10, Policarpio 8, Nermal 8, Torres 5, Fajardo 4, Herndon 3, Mocon 2, Nieto 2, Semerad 2, Anthony 0, Miranda 0, Marcelo 0, Rodger 0

PHOENIX (79) --- Manganti 13, Tio 12, Perkins 11, Sotud 10, Rivero 7, Alejandro 7, Jazul 7, Francis 4, Muyang 3, Ballungay 3, Salado 2, Verano 0, Tuffin 0, Garcia 0, Daves 0, Ular 0

Quarters: 30-17, 54-37, 83-55, 104-79

