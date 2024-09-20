NIA welcomes new chairperson

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has welcomed the appointment of Assistant Secretary Jeffrey Gallardo as the new chairperson of its board, following its transfer to the Office of the President (OP).

NIA Administrator Eduardo Guillen expressed optimism about the agency’s progress under Gallardo’s leadership.

“Your appointment marks a new chapter of leadership and vision for NIA, and we eagerly anticipate the innovative guidance you will bring to our mission,” Guillen said. “He’s a huge help for NIA.”

As NIA Board chairperson, Gallardo will lead board meetings, decision-making, and spearhead communication between the Board and the NIA management.

Gallardo previously served as an Assistant Secretary in the Office of the Executive Secretary in 2023 and as Court Attorney VI and Judicial Staff Head under several Chief Justices.

He earned his Bachelor of Laws degree from San Beda College in 2009 and his Bachelor of Science in Commerce (Economics) degree from the University of Santo Tomas in 2004.

Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Christopher Morales will join Gallardo as Vice Chairperson.

Allan Paul Sarangaya will remain as the Corporate Board Secretary, while NIA Deputy Administrator for Administrative and Finance Robert Victor Seares Jr., along with Sarangaya, will function as the Compliance Officers.