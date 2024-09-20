Nat'l bets allowed 4 companions only — Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Friday that aspirants for national positions in next year's elections are only allowed to have four companions when filing their certificates of candidacy (COCs).

"For senators: Aspirants or representatives, plus four representatives," Comelec Spokesperson Rex Laudiangco told reporters in a media briefing.

"For partylist: The president, chairperson, or secretary-general [and] four companions," Laudiangco added.

Local aspirants, meanwhile, such as governor, vice governor, or members of the Provincial Board, are only allowed three companions.

"We will not allow them po to exceed," he added.

Previously, Chairperson George Garcia said supporters of the candidates will not be allowed to enter inside the COC filing area.

The Comelec has set the filing of the COC from 1 to 8 October.

Meanwhile, for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) polls, COC filing is slated from 4 to 9 November.