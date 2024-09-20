Mandatory PUV speed limiters seen

High-ranking transport officials on Friday discussed the mandatory implementation of a law that requires the installation of speed limiters in public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said Republic Act 10916, or the Road Speed Limiter Act, was supposed to be fully implemented in 2016 after it lapsed into law.

“The full implementation of this law is long overdue. We have to do something now for the interest and protection of all road users,” Mendoza said.

“We will continue holding a series of meetings in order to come up with guidelines for installing the required speed limiters as soon as possible,” he added.

The first meeting was held on 18 September and was participated in by Atty. Alex Verzosa, Consultant from the Office of the Assistant Secretary, LTO, together with Assistant Secretary for Road Transport Infrastructure James Andres B. Melad of the Department of Transportation (DoTr), Atty. Zoj Daphne Usita and Nida Quibic of the Information Systems Management Division (ISMD), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The same meeting also included UV Express and bus operators.

In the meeting, officials stressed the ongoing efforts towards the mandatory implementation of speed limiters to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with government regulations.

“These measures aim to promote safer travel for commuters and elevate the standards of public transportation safety across the country,” Mendoza said.

Republic Act 10916 introduces the use of speed limiter devices which electronically control the speed of a vehicle without affecting the vehicle components.

The law was enacted purposely as part of the government’s intervention in road accidents.