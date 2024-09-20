Make way for Canon EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1

Canon Marketing (Philippines) Inc. director of consumer information and imaging Jian Liu (left) and President and CEO Anuj Aggarwal recently presented the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1. Guests during the Philippine launch were able to test and try the cameras even as Filipino photographers Edwin Martinez, Jijo de Guzman, Jay Tablante and filmmaker Kara Moreno spoke about the shooting capabilities of the EOS cameras in the fields of nature, sports, commercial and portraiture photography, as well as cinematography.