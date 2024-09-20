‘Magbanua’ replacement on way to Escoda

Another Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship is on its way to Escoda (Sabina) Shoal to replace the pulled-out BRP Teresa Magbanua and maintain the country’s presence in the area, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said on Friday.

In an interview at Sangley Point, Cavite, Año said the PCG has deployed another vessel that is still sheltering at an undisclosed location due to the bad weather.

“Our Coast Guard already sent it, but because of the weather, it needs to shelter first,” he said.

“Suffice it to say that there are vessels prepared by our Coast Guard,” he added.

Año also emphasized the government forces’ continuous efforts to sustain the country’s presence in the WPS.

“We will always make sure that our presence at and access to Escoda Shoal will continue. [As] soon as the weather improves, our vessel will be there,” he told reporters.

“Our mandate is to make sure that we are protecting our territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights, so it will continue,” he said.

Asked if the newly deployed PCG ship will be anchoring at Escoda Shoal like the Teresa Magbanua, Año said: “It will depend on the situation.”

“But the point is, we will make sure that our presence in Escoda Shoal and other areas in the entire West Philippine Sea will always be there,” he added.

The Teresa Magbanua was anchored at the disputed Escoda Shoal for over five months amid reports that China had started small-scale reclamation in the area.

Compelled to return

The PCG’s 97-meter Magbanua was “compelled” to return to its homeport in Puerto Princesa, Palawan due to “unfavorable weather conditions and depleted supplies of daily necessities” and the need to evacuate PCG personnel “requiring medical attention.”

Año stressed the government’s push for a self-reliant defense program amid the continuing security challenges in the WPS.

“We are pushing for a self-reliant defense program, not only for our Coast Guard but for the entire Armed Forces of the Philippines — so we see that our local companies here have capabilities that can support our move — whether as a local company or in tandem with foreign companies,” he said.

Escoda lies within 75 nautical miles from mainland Palawan and is within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile, the Philippine government has shifted its strategy in defending and protecting the country’s sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, Año said.

“We will make some changes but we cannot disclose this to the public,” he told reporters.

“The National Maritime Council and our armed forces along with the Philippine Coast Guard are in good coordination,” he added.

Año noted that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is constantly monitoring the situation in the WPS.

“He is giving guidance on what we should do in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Año said there is no need for the Philippines and China to enter into an understanding to de-escalate tensions at Escoda Shoal — similar to the arrangement reached following a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) meeting on the South China Sea last 2 July in Manila.

“We recognize both our sovereignty claims and our sovereign rights, but we avoid skirmishes and miscalculations. For Escoda, I don’t think we need that kind of understanding,” he said.