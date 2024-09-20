Machiavelli in Manila

If Niccolò Machiavelli, the renowned 16th-century Italian political philosopher, were alive today, his insights would be profound and provocative to Philippine legislators and officials.

If the shrewd political philosopher known for his no-nonsense approach to governance suddenly found himself in today’s bustling halls of power in the Philippines, what would he say to lawmakers and officials facing an environment drenched in corruption and public disillusionment? The answer might not sit well with every idealist, but it would be thought-provoking and a bit unsettling.

Machiavelli knew the tough side of politics. In “The Prince,” he taught the art of power. If he were in the Philippines today, he’d say, “Face the reality around you. Protect the state above all else — everything else comes second.”

Basically, he would argue that the state’s survival is the top priority, no matter the moral issues. It might sound harsh, but in Machiavelli’s view, idealism often fails against human nature.

The level of corruption in the Philippines presents a dire threat to governance. According to Transparency International, the nation continues to battle significant issues related to graft and corruption, which are undermining public trust.

Machiavelli would likely identify this as a systemic problem needing urgent repair. Instead of shying away from the topic, he would implore officials to confront corruption head-on, recognizing it as an intricate part of the political fabric.

“Do not merely punish the corrupt; be aware of their motivations. Corruption breeds in the shadows of discontent and poverty or vicious ambition,” he might say.

Machiavelli’s counsel would challenge Philippine legislators to rethink their playbook. He would pose a provocative question: Are you leaders who merely wish to be loved, or do you seek to be effective?

In a place where political patronage and the pilferage of public resources are the norm, Machiavelli would say that lawmakers must be feared and respected. The message is clear: sometimes you must be tough to keep the state intact. He’d push for decisive actions, even if they don’t win over the crowd.

But what about all the public outrage? In today’s digital world, where social media can explode with opinions, Machiavelli would say that ignoring what the public thinks is risky business. Public opinion can be a double-edged sword — it can lift or knock a government down. He’d tell Philippine officials to use transparency to their advantage, giving citizens a peek into how decisions are made. By mixing openness with smart decision-making, leaders can seem reliable while handling all the chaos.

Machiavelli would advocate alliances in Philippine politics, emphasizing that teamwork —whether with friends or foes — is critical to effective governance. He’d remind lawmakers that politics isn’t a solo act; forming coalitions can strengthen power and enable essential reforms. But in classic Machiavelli style, he’d caution against blind trust: “Choose your allies wisely. Today’s partners can be tomorrow’s enemies.”

He would emphasize practicality over idealism in legislative reforms by focusing on achievable progress rather than chasing perfection. Leaders should target realistic goals that tackle systemic corruption, like simplifying the bureaucracy, ensuring accountability and promoting genuine judicial reforms.

Yet, he wouldn’t hesitate to challenge the role of public service in the battle against corruption. He’d call for a shift in mindset among politicians, declaring, “Public service is a means to power, not a seat of privilege.” He’d urge lawmakers to see themselves as caretakers of the people’s welfare, not as self-serving benefactors.

With Machiavelli’s profound understanding of legacy, he would remind officials that true leadership is judged not just by their time in power but by their lasting impact.

He’d warn, “A leader who leaves a state in disarray will be cursed long after.”

In the end, Machiavelli would champion a brand of leadership that commands respect while tirelessly working for the people’s welfare — timeless wisdom that serves as a caution and a guide.