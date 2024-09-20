‘Living Legend’ gets his flowers

The Philippine Basketball Association Press Corps (PBAPC) pays homage to one of the greatest players ever in the history of Asia’s pioneering pro league.

The legendary Robert “Sonny” Jaworski Sr. will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award when the men and women who regularly cover the PBA beat celebrate their 30th Annual Awards Night on 24 September at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Known as the “Living Legend,” Jaworski is just the second personality to be recognized with the special award. Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu was its first ever recipient during the 25th anniversary of the PBAPC back in 2019.

The iconic playing-coach was widely regarded as the most popular player ever in the league, whose good looks and charisma combined with his playing ability and innate leadership had endeared him to the basketball-loving Filipinos.

Jaworski, 78, played a record 23 PBA seasons seeing action for Toyota and Barangay Ginebra in a milestone only matched by big man Asi Taulava two years ago.

Hailed the 1978 Most Valuable Player, the tough playing guard won a total of 13 championships both as player and coach from 1975 to 1997 and remained until today as the only player ever to suit up in a game at the age of 50.

He was a 13-time champion — as player, coach and playing-coach, a six-time Mythical First Team, two-time Mythical Second Team, two-time All-Defensive team member and a four-time All-Star.

After a decorated career with Toyota, the Filipino Olympian found his niche with Gilbey’s Gin, where he eventually gave rise to the now fabled “Never Say Die” mantra of the franchise.

Jaworski was the first ever playing-coach to win a PBA championship during the 1986 Open Conference, and four years later became the coach of the first ever all-pro team to play in the Beijing Asian Games where the country copped the silver medal.

In a testament to him being one of the best ever point guards in the history of the league, Jaworski remains until now the holder of the all-time record for most assists made with a total of 5,825.

He’s also been a part of the original 25 Greatest Players in PBA history and was a first ballot PBA Hall of Famer as member of the inaugural 2005 Class.

In 2012, his celebrated No. 7 jersey was officially retired by Barangay Ginebra.

Following a colorful basketball career, Jaworski ventured into public service and served as senator from 1998 to 2004.