LG XBoom speakers push musical limits

A high-energy event launched the LG Electronics XBoom speakers at Abenson Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, with members of the media and music lovers all eager to experience a new dimension in audio entertainment.

LG Philippines managing director, Nakhyun Seong, expressed his excitement, emphasizing how the XBOOM movement is designed to revolutionize the way people experience music.

“In perfect harmony with the LG XBOOM, we’ve partnered with the legendary hit ‘Boom Boom Pow’ by the Black Eyed Peas. This iconic track isn’t just a song — it’s a movement,” Seong said.

“It’s about breaking boundaries, pushing limits, and immersing ourselves in the pure joy of the moment. This philosophy of living boldly and fully is at the core of what LG XBoom represents,” he said.

Mildred Bugay, LG product manager for audio, detailed the features of the LG XBoom XL9T and LG XBoom Go speakers, highlighting their advanced sound technology.

She explained that the dynamic bass optimizer in the LG XBoom XL9T delivers punchy bass while maintaining balanced sound even at low volumes.

The LG XBoom Go, on the other hand, is a portable party speaker that is perfectly designed for outdoors that you can bring wherever you go, she said.

The XL9T features two 8-inch woofers for deep, bold bass and 3-inch tweeters for crisp highs. Its dynamic lighting includes unique ring lights around the woofers, pixel LED animations, and multi-color effects that sync with the music.

The XL9T also offers karaoke functionality and guitar inputs for live performances, and its handle and wheels make it easy to transport. With an IPX4 rating, it withstands water splashes, making it ideal for poolside gatherings.

The LG XBoom Go is designed for outdoor adventures with remarkable sound and deep bass. The new track-type woofers of XG7Q and XG5Q, produce stunningly loud and clear audio.