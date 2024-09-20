Legarda named Officer in Nat'l Order of Legion of Honor by French gov't

Senator Loren Legarda was conferred the prestigious title of Officier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur by the French Government, with the distinction presented by French Ambassador Marie Fontanel in a ceremony at the Ambassador’s residence on 19 September 2024.

This award follows Legarda’s previous conferment as Chevalier of the Legion of Honor in 2016, further solidifying her invaluable contributions to fostering Philippine-French relations, cultural diplomacy, and climate action.

In her acceptance speech, Legarda expressed her deep gratitude and humility, emphasizing that the award is not just a recognition of her past efforts but a call to action.

"This award is more than a recognition of past efforts; it is a call to action—a reminder that our partnership knows no bounds and will persist in the face of shared global challenges," she said.

Legarda reflected on the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations. "I always consider cultural diplomacy as the Philippines' fourth pillar of foreign policy, a key that opens doors to political and economic initiatives," she said.

Among her notable contributions in this field is her support for the establishment of the Philippine Studies Program at Sciences Po and the 2013 Philippine exhibit at the Musée du Quai Branly in Paris. Beyond cultural diplomacy, Legarda highlighted the enduring partnership between the Philippines and France, underscored by shared values and a strong commitment to addressing global challenges such as climate change.

She recalled key milestones in this collaboration, including the 2015 Manila Call to Action for Climate Change and her sponsorship of the Paris Agreement in the Philippine Senate in 2017. The four-term Senator also noted her support for the Philippines’ participation in the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, an international effort aimed at protecting at least 30 percent of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.

The two countries further bolstered their cooperation on maritime and climate issues through the “Blue Nations” initiative, ahead of the 2025 UN Oceans Conference in Nice. The high-level conference is supported by the Senator to advance Sustainable Development Goal 14, focused on conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development.

As a UNDRR Global Champion for Resilience, Legarda reaffirmed her dedication to climate resilience, sustainability, and deepening the Philippines' partnership with France. "The Philippines and France are true climate allies, bound by a common purpose and a shared responsibility to protect our planet," she concluded.

The Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur is France’s esteemed distinction, awarded for outstanding service to the nation. Legarda’s conferment as Officier reflects her tireless efforts in advancing environmental sustainability, cultural exchange, and diplomatic relations between the Philippines and France.