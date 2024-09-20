Kiwi angel shines as role model

With her strong message of self-worth and perseverance, appointed Miss Cosmo New Zealand 2024 Frances Margaret "Franki" Grant Russell continues to shine as a role model, encouraging everyone to embrace their dreams with confidence and resilience.

During the Miss Cosmo National Costume Show held at Ninh Binh, Vietnam, Russell captivated audiences with a powerful statement emblazoned across her costume. "You are worthy," a bold declaration on her cape serves as a reminder of resilience and self-affirmation, echoing Russell's commitment to pursuing her dreams despite recent challenges.

"A tribute to every woman. You are worthy. 🖤 Emotional as I write this. I am so blessed and grateful to have walked for the first time on a pageant stage," Russell captioned her Instagram video post.

Russell's journey has not been without its trials. She faced backlash following her portrayal in a film, resulting in her dethronement as Miss Universe New Zealand 2024. She remains undeterred because such experience only fuels her determination to advocate for herself and others.

“I want to inspire others to chase their dreams and not be discouraged by setbacks or rejections. Every journey has its hurdles, but persistence is key. We must continue to fight for what we believe in,” Russell wrote via Miss Cosmo New Zealand’s official Instagram account.

Miss Cosmo New Zealand Organization explains that her words resonate with many, particularly in a world where aspiring individuals often face obstacles and stereotypes on their paths to success. While the other pageant may have closed one door, the Miss Cosmo platform opens up new opportunities that respect women and truly empower inclusivity.

Designer Simeon Cayetano used black and silver hues to reflect New Zealand's pop culture, wildlife, and national symbols. The black honors the internationally renowned All Blacks rugby team, a symbol of excellence in sports that resonates with many Kiwis. A rare and cherished part of New Zealand’s wildlife, the endangered Kiwi bird is reflected on the bodice. A national emblem, the silver fern, represents unity and pride, woven into the fabric.

Just like the elements of her costume, each individual contributes their color and texture to the fabric of society and Russell hopes to inspire others to take pride in who they are, to spread their wings, and soar high as they celebrate their own unique stories. Through her experience, Russell learned a valuable lesson, 'embracing and celebrating unique identities strengthens the communities.'

"As I embark on this journey as Miss Cosmo New Zealand, I recognize the responsibility in representing my country and its values. It’s about more than just the visual appeal; it’s about sharing a meaningful story that connects with people locally and globally," Russell shared.

Russell was born and raised to a New Zealander father and a Filipina mother in Dunedin, New Zealand. She is a professional film and television actress who has starred in several movies and television series in Asia and the Philippines. In 2019, she moved to the Philippines to pursue a professional modeling career and appeared as a Pinoy Big Brother housemate. In 2022, she appeared in "Ang Probinsyano".