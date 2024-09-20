Join the #DoTheSuperSwipeChallenge and win up to P100,000 worth of prizes!

Get ready to dance your way to amazing prizes! SM Malls Online is giving you the chance to win big with the #DoTheSuperSwipeChallenge, where your TikTok moves could score you up to P100,000 worth of prizes. Show off your creativity and personality while grooving to the SM Super Swipe song for a shot at incredible rewards.

The challenge is on!

Search for #DoTheSuperSwipeChallenge on TikTok, learn the fun dance moves, and shoot your own video using the SM Super Swipe song. Don’t forget to include the hashtag #DoTheSuperSwipeChallenge and let your personality shine! Whether you’re a seasoned TikTok pro or just starting out, this challenge is open to everyone.

Pro tips for your entry:

- Shoot from the hips up for the best angles.

- Use a solid or blank wall as your background.

- Pick a stylish #OOTD that represents your vibe.

- Bring out your charm and confidence to make your video stand out!

If you’re under 18, make sure to get permission from a parent or guardian before joining the fun.

How to join:

1. FOLLOW and TAG @sm_malls_online on TikTok.

2. Make your profile public.

3. Fill out the entry form and upload your video at https://gosm.link/DoTheSuperSwipeChallenge for a valid submission.

Mark your calendars—the deadline for entries is at 11:59 PM on 1 October 2024!

What’s at stake?

Entries will be judged on four key criteria, totaling 100%:

- #aweSM quality (30%): Execution, editing, and production value.

- Viral potential (30%): Share-worthiness and likelihood to go viral.

- Replay-worthy (30%): How entertaining and engaging the video is.

- Stan-worthy personality (10%): Confidence, charisma, and personal flair.

SM Malls Online’s marketing team, including Charri Amado, Ma. C. Lovely Maaghop, and John Paul Uy, will select a total of 41 winners. Top prizes include P20,000, P15,000, and P10,000 worth of SM Gift Certificates, plus more exciting rewards!

So what are you waiting for? Take on the #DoTheSuperSwipeChallenge, dance like nobody’s watching, and you just might become the next TikTok star! Your chance to win and shine starts now.