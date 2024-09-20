Jerusalem, Castillo brace for war

The same pair of hands that gained notoriety in Los Mochis, Mexico, for stopping 13 of his 22 opponents helped Luis Castillo get nourished Thursday at the Manila Hotel.

The Mexican was one of the very first to dine at the famed Café Ilang-Ilang where Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow during a grand press conference.

While the restaurant had plenty to offer — from delectable Japanese sushi and sashimi to succulent steaks — Castillo came back with just a medium-sized plate that was half-filled with a small portion of pasta and greens.

Cant’ blame him for not taking full advantage of his privilege.

As most of the attendees returned to their tables carrying plates almost overflowing with food, Castillo opted to remain seated, his hands hidden under the table as if he was reloading a pistol with bullets.

“Nervous? Me, nervous?” he said when asked about he was doing.

“I am fine. I am cool, calm and collected,” Castillo added, his voice and his facial expression oozing with confidence.

He knows that if he can’t resist the temptation of making the most out of the P3,295 buffet rate, he would end up feeling sorry for flubbing his first shot at a world crown.

Like Castillo, World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem, also turned a blind eye on the culinary treats that were being offered.

Instead, he took a slice of fish, a cup of soup and a tiny serving of fresh fruits, just enough to give him sustenance for the two-hour affair.

The two fighters know they have one big mission to complete before the big dance on Sunday night at the Mandaluyong City College Gym.

The official weighin takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday and they have to tip in no heavier than 105 lbs.

If they conquer the scales, that would be an opportunity for them to feast on their favorites in order to regain strength in preparation for Sunday’s showdown that is being put up by Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow.

For Jerusalem, there is no other option but to repulse Castillo’s challenge and retain the crown at all cost.

The same is true with Castillo, whose conditioning will be put to a test given that he has never fought outside Mexico and could still probably be adjusting to the local conditions like the time difference and the weather.

But when asked about them, Castillo shrugged them off, saying he is more than ready to turn the venue into his own playground.

By the time this paper hits the street, it would be just 24 hours before they get it on.

And once the mushroom cloud dissipates, there can only be one guy standing.

Jerusalem swears it’ll be him.

Castillo insists it’s going to be the opposite.

We’ve got a fight on our hands.