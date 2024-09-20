Japandi-inspired house in Pampanga

Among interior design styles, Japandi has the most traction internationally. This hybrid style, a mashup of Japanese minimalism and rustic Scandinavian simplicity, puts emphasis on neutral colors, natural materials with bespoke furnishings.

Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation, the residential developer of the ICCP Group, unveiled the latest house models in its development in San Fernando, Pampanga.

La Aldea Fernandina II subdivision’s newest homes, two-storey Single-Attached and Single-Detached units, are designed with the said concept that creates a serene and calming atmosphere, incorporating layers of neutrals with striking black accents and natural greenery.

La Aldea Fernandina II is a 12-hectare exclusive community that is part of the expansive 30-hectare Pueblo de Oro masterplanned community in Barangay Del Carmen, San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Pueblo de Oro development is located a few minutes from the San Fernando and Mexico/Sindalan NLEX exits, offering easy access to neighboring provinces and Metro Manila, which is less than a two-hour drive away. It can be reached via Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA), also known as the Olongapo–Gapan Road, or through the MacArthur Highway.

The new units, called Unihomes, have floor areas of 52 sq.m., set on minimum lot sizes of 70 sq.m. for Single-Attached and 85 sq.m. for Single-Detached models. Each has dedicated carports and expansion areas. Buyers can choose between Classic (semi-finished) or Premium (finished) trims for customization.