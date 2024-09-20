J-Hope counts days before military discharge

After a month, BTS’ J-Hope will finally be discharged from the military, and he has already started counting down the days on a community platform as of Tuesday.

Alongside a mirror selfie, the K-pop star excitedly announced on WeVerse that he has only 30 days left, prompting fans to count down with him on various social media platforms.

“One month, exactly 30 days! Time felt so slow, but now I’ve grown attached to it. As I clean up, giving my well-used items to my juniors and seeing my emptied locker, I feel more sentimental,” he said, as quoted by AllKPOP.

As his return to the industry approaches, he reflected on his time in the military, sharing how he was very tense back then. Now, he said, looking at the new recruits makes him smile at how he once was.

Looking back, it wasn’t a big deal, but back then, I was so tense. Even the sound of the locker opening would get on my nerves,” the member recalled.

“I’m proud of my time here! I feel good about it!” he added.

He also mentioned that he is having a great holiday while resting and typing a heartfelt letter as he becomes a “seasoned soldier.”

Meanwhile, on social media, fans have started the OT7 reunion countdown, which will be in June next year after Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook conclude their service.

“Just a few more weeks, and Hobi will end his military service. I, for one, cannot wait to see what he has in store as a soloist while waiting for the BTS reunion at the end of 2025,” an X post read.

JK also showed support for his fellow member in J-Hope’s WeVerse post.

“You did a great job, J-Hope,” the youngest member of the group said.

While waiting, fans continue to stream the global pop star’s music, helping his hit song “Chicken Noodle Soup” surpass 405 million views on YouTube.

BTS also maintained their position as the most streamed K-pop artist on Spotify as of July this year, with 2.38 billion streams, according to AllKPOP’s report.

J-Hope is the second member to enlist in mandatory military service after Jin, who was recently discharged on 12 June.

Greeting fans for a prosperous Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving Day, J-Hope expressed his enthusiasm about being with his fans again.

“I hope autumn comes soon. I’ll see you next month. Until then, please take care and stay healthy,” the BTS member said.

J-Hope enlisted in April last year and is scheduled to be discharged on 17 October KST.