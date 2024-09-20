Home of joy and cheer

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us. Everything will be merry again — streets will be filled with caroling children, families putting up ornaments at their Christmas trees, friends gather for Simbang Gabi while bibingka and puto bumbong are served at the table.
What makes this season so magical is the true meaning of Christmas that lies within the people. Love, connection, reunions — these are the things that make Christmas what it is: Magical.
Rustan’s invites everyone to fill their homes with joy and cheer by creating beautiful spaces that bring people together and let hearts overflow with love.
All things are festive at Rustan’s Christmas Shop. Whether you’re seeking timeless decor, enchanting ornaments, or unique holiday finds, it offers the finest selection that turns your dream holiday home into a reality.
Classic, nostalgic
The “Vintage Christmas” tree is a tribute to the bygone era, featuring classic green and red ornaments coupled with vintage accents including cars and 90s-themed Santa Claus figurines.
The “Christmas Village” tree is also a nod to quaint holiday traditions. Picture whimsical miniature cottages, snow globes and twinkling lights nestled within tree branches, evoking the charm of a snowy Christmas town. Finally, the “Holiday Plaid” tree adds quirk to the classic red and white motif.
Playful, whimsical
The “Sweetest Christmas” tree enchants with pastel confections like macarons and lollipops while the “Peppermint Twist” tree bursts with vibrant red and white decorations from candy canes to miniatures. Similarly, the “Sweet Stripes” tree showcases red and white striped ornaments plus an assortment of teddy bears, adding a layer of whimsy to the candy cane motif.
The “Pink Chinoiserie” tree combines classic elegance with contemporary charm, featuring deer plushies in delicate fabric. The “Bear-y Merry Christmas” tree, meanwhile, is playfully adorned with teddy bears in Santa hats, each one climbing snow-filled branches in a delightful display. The “Jolly Santa” tree, featuring no other than the iconic man himself in cute plushie formats.
Cool, frosty
The “Polar Pals” tree dons an Arctic style with its main element: the polar bear, complete with a vibrant red scarf that adds a splash of festive color against its fluffy white coat. You can also go with an all-time favorite, the “Winter Wonderland” captures the serene beauty of a snowy escape in a soothing blue and white color scheme.
Bold, glamorous
Make a statement at home with the “Glitter Royale” tree. Its sparkling gold sequined deer, star-shaped ornaments, gold accents and shimmering garlands collectively bring an opulent allure. Alternatively, the “Dazzling Dasher” tree, enveloped in a shimmering glow, features sequined deer complimented by striking red and green accents.
The “Butterfly Dreams” tree is detailed with soft pastel hues, shimmering accents, and iridescent butterflies that flutter gracefully among the branches. The “Pink Glamour” tree, likewise, mesmerizes with its delicate pink ribbons, glass and silver ornaments, and chic festive flowers.
Meanwhile, those with a more exotic taste can take note of the “Moroccan Mystique” tree featuring intricate lamps, purple and gold flowers, and shimmering silver accents.