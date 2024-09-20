Have the tables been turned?

They have not only lost their livelihood but also their reputation and dignity as professional creatives in the TV industry of over than 20 years. Nones was detained at the Senate’s holding room for a few days due to Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito’s citing him for contempt at the Senate investigation in aid of legislation.

The senator believed Nones lied in his answers to some of his (Ejercito’s) questions based on the results of an investigation independently conducted by GMA7 in response to Muhlach’s complaints.

Cruz had to be hospitalized for elevated blood pressure during the hearing. If the DOJ resolves the case in their favor, they can be emboldened to sue for damages.

As of this writing, though, the DoJ has not resolved the case, though the tandem and the lawyer seem to already jubilating that the resolution will be in their favor.

Abraham-Garduce has really become a favorite legal counsel for showbiz personalities. Even as she’s not quite done yet with her defending Nones and Cruz, there’s a news item that says actor Ken Chan would hire her for some financial complexities he has gotten himself into. The buzz is that she will accept the job.

Chan seems to be the actor in a “blind news” (no names mentioned) who got his role in a drama series written off so he could allegedly go in hiding abroad before the police could get to him with a warrant of arrest. Some people close to him say that he is still abroad on a long-scheduled vacation with the family. They admit though that the actor is the subject of legal complaints of some people about certain financial transactions with him.

The lady lawyer, though, has not announced that she has indeed accepted the actor’s case. She might be overworked, as she’s also the lawyer-spokesperson of the Jalosjos family who are about to fully activate again their company Television and Production Exponents (TAPE), which is gearing to produce shows again online and on TV. It wasn’t long ago that they were producing the noontime show Eat Bulaga!, now produced by the trio of Tito, Vic and Joey on TV5 where they are also the show hosts.

