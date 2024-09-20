Halal holiday in Bora

Boracay. The world’s most favorite shore conjures a complete beach affair: white-washed sand, turquoise water, groovy oceanfront rave.

But this magnificent strip’s true allure lies in its exceptional hospitality, one that responds to the unique needs of every guest.

Nothing illustrates this more than Marhaba, a first-of-its-kind Muslim-friendly cove in Boracay Newcoast.

The project is borne out of the government’s mission to encourage inclusive, sustainable tourism in the country’s key destinations.

The Marhaba Cove’s take on tourism with Islamic law in mind is modeled after other Muslim-friendly beaches that are currently present in popular tourist destinations, like the Maldives and Thailand.

“Marhaba is a first in the Philippines. This initiative directly responds to the feedback from our Muslim guests, who recognize the need for such a space on this island. It represents our dedication to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of faith, can enjoy the world-renowned shores of Boracay,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

“It offers a safe, serene and respectful environment where Muslim families can fully enjoy their time at the beach in accordance with their beliefs. Our commitment is to transform the Philippines into a destination everyone can enjoy. Our efforts in the halal tourism portfolio are just beginning.”

The niche market for Muslim tourism is growing.

Between January and December 2023, the country logged roughly 500,000 tourist arrivals from Islamic and Muslim-populated countries — a 120-percent increase over 2022.

Additionally, 10.9 percent of all international arrivals registered in the Philippines were visitors with a Muslim majority.

Arrivals of tourists from Islamic and Muslim-populated countries from January to June 2024 number 269,913, or almost 54 percent of all arrivals in 2023.

“[The feat in Boracay] is something that can be emulated in other parts of the Philippines to reap the benefit of this growing Muslim travel market. The whole idea is to be inclusive,” said Malaysian Ambassador Abdul Malik Melbin Castelino.

Predominantly Muslim, Malaysia’s booming economy has significantly latched on its lucrative halal tourism.

Boracay Island is home to high-end resorts and world-class facilities, offering an unparalleled luxury experience.

This month, the island was named Asia’s Leading Luxury Island Destination at the 2024 World Travel Awards Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony.

The DoT has aggressively pursued its accreditation of Muslim-friendly accommodation establishments to better address the demands of Muslim visitors.

By end-2023, there were 289 MFAEs and 237 Muslim-friendly restaurants in the country.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the DoT and Megaworld Hotels and Resorts in May during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Per the MoU, all of the developer’s 13 properties are to be converted into Muslim-friendly establishments.

Two of the group’s properties in Boracay, Belmont and Savoy Hotel, have received MFAE accreditation since the agreement.

Boracay Island is also a well-known diving destination.

This year, DoT oversaw the groundbreaking of the upcoming Hyperbaric Chamber on the island to improve the general safety of visitors and divers.

After Boracay, DoT will soon open its own tourist first-aid facilities across the nation.