Golden Arrows fetes CEB good governance

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has been recognized once more by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) for its leadership in corporate governance, having been awarded Three Golden Arrows.

This is the third time that CEB has received recognition for its exceptional adherence to government laws, together with other leading publicly traded Philippine companies.

Based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) and the Corporate Governance Scorecard (CGS), which evaluate businesses on important governance pillars such as board accountability, transparency and shareholder protection, comes the esteemed Golden Arrow award.

Commitment to corporate integrity

“We feel incredibly grateful for this recognition. This award reflects our commitment to not only offering accessible and affordable flights but also upholding the highest standards of corporate integrity and transparency for the millions of Filipinos who entrust us with their travel needs,” CEB general counsel Anne Romadine Tieng said.

In comparison to last year’s Two Golden Arrows, Tieng claimed that CEB’s achievement of Three Golden Arrows represents a significant improvement.

The airline outperformed other transport sector firms in the ICD in a number of critical governance categories, including board responsibility, openness, stakeholder involvement, protection of shareholder interests and adherence to governance norms.

With the airline’s continued expansion, CEB is dedicated to integrating sound governance procedures into its operations to guarantee long-term growth and uphold stakeholder confidence.