Go urges urgent judicial reforms ensuring justice

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has championed judicial reform by supporting Senate Bill 1186 during a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

This bill aims to amend Batas Pambansa Bilang 129, the Judiciary Reorganization Act, by establishing additional divisions in the Court of Appeals (CA) to alleviate the judiciary’s overwhelming caseload.

On Wednesday, Go emphasized that every Filipino facing legal charges deserves a speedy trial and fair case resolution, a right often hindered by current system backlogs and delays.

“As the number of cases rises, our courts face increasing pressure to resolve disputes promptly. Justice delayed is justice denied. This measure seeks to ensure every Filipino’s right to a speedy trial,” he stated.

The proposal includes creating three new CA divisions, each with three justices, to enhance efficiency.

The first 17 divisions will be based in Manila, while additional divisions will be located in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Vigan City and Davao City, increasing CA justices from 69 to 78.

Go highlighted the urgency of the reforms, saying, “It would be better to strengthen our courts further so they can more quickly address the cases and concerns of Filipinos. Justice is very important in this regard.”

The bill also mandates that trials and hearings be completed within three months unless extended by the Chief Justice, minimizing delays.

“The Judiciary’s mandate should not be jeopardized by the sheer number of cases,” Go reiterated, stressing the importance of these reforms.

His push for the swift passage of Senate Bill 1186 reflects his commitment to safeguarding the rights of Filipinos and making the judicial system more responsive.

“These proposed reforms can lead to a more efficient judiciary, as they address delays that have long plagued the justice system,” he concluded.

Additionally, Go highlighted the significance of Senate Bill 1185, the Bureau of Immigration Modernization Act, stating, “Let us be reminded that these measures are necessary reforms that will address the challenges faced by these institutions. By modernizing the Bureau of Immigration and expanding the capacity of the Court of Appeals, we are reinforcing the foundation of governance and justice in the country.”