Gilas Youth head coach steps down

Gilas Pilipinas Youth head coach Josh Reyes stepped down from his post as per the Sahamang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), in a post on Friday evening.

Reyes last called the shots for Gilas Youth during the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in Jordan last 2-9 September, where the Philippines won only one game in four matches to finish in 10th place.

Basketball chief Al Panlilio stated that Reyes will still be part of the coaching staff for the men’s team, which is handled by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel tactician Tim Cone.