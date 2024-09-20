Gilas Youth head coach steps down

Gilas Pilipinas Youth head coach Josh Reyes stepped down from his post as per the Sahamang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), in a post on Friday evening.
Reyes last called the shots for Gilas Youth during the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in Jordan last 2-9 September, where the Philippines won only one game in four matches to finish in 10th place.
Basketball chief Al Panlilio stated that Reyes will still be part of the coaching staff for the men’s team, which is handled by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel tactician Tim Cone.
“We thank coach Josh for his service to the SBP and to the country in leading the Gilas Youth program for the past six years. While he leaves his role as head coach, he will still be part of the SBP organization as an assistant to coach Tim Cone for Gilas Pilipinas Men,” Panlilio said.
Under Reyes’ term, Gilas Youth made it to the U19 World Cup in 2019, where the squad, bannered by current Gilas stars Kai Sotto and AJ Edu, finished in 14th place behind a 1-6 win-loss record.