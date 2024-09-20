Garalde, Zaragosa hold Jahns under siege

Keanu Jahns faced a real challenge on moving day after back-to-back stellar rounds, yet despite struggles on the back nine, he managed to cling to a two-stroke lead over Randy Garalde, thanks to clutch birdies that salvaged a 71 in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic on Friday.

What once seemed like a commanding five-shot cushion at the halfway point nearly vanished, leaving the door open for a host of challengers to contend for the title. Jahns now faces a test of resilience and composure as he chases his elusive first Philippine Golf Tour crown at the Nicklaus course here.

“I struggled with the slow greens and needed time to adjust,” Jahns said.

“I had good lines on several birdie and par opportunities, but the pace was just off. It’s all about adjusting for the final round. The key was staying composed.”

The 29-year-old Fil-German had taken control with opening rounds of 64 and 67. However, cracks started to show in his game on the challenging back nine. A double bogey on the 11th, after a bogey-two-birdie exchange through the first 10 holes, and another dropped stroke on the 15th saw his lead shrink.

Yet, Jahns rebounded with birdies on the par-5 16th and 17th holes, closing with a 35-36 round to hold on to an 11-under total of 202 in this seventh leg of the 10-stage circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Meanwhile, Garalde continued his consistent play under challenging conditions on a course he knows well, carding an impressive 68. Matching Jahns’ strong finish with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18, he climbed within two strokes of the lead at 204, following earlier rounds of 67 and 69.

Rupert Zaragosa and Sean Ramos are also in contention, matching solid 66s to sit at 205 and 207, respectively. Zaragosa, last year’s Iloilo leg champion, and Ramos, the recent Lakewood Championship winner, are both eyeing another strong finish to claim the P360,000 top prize.

“I’m focused on staying present, taking it one shot at a time, and not forcing anything,” said Jahns, now just 18 holes away from erasing a series of near-misses in pursuit of his first PGT trophy.

Japan’s Ozeki Kakeru carded a 67 for fifth at 208, while South Korea’s Minwook Gwon joined Philippine Masters champion Angelo Que (70) and Enrico Gallardo (73) at 209 after a 68.

Dino Villanueva turned in a 69 to lead the group at 210, which included Dutchman Guido van der Valk (70) and veteran Tony Lascuña (71).