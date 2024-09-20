From screen to stage: Belle Mariano caps off senior high

Actress and singer Belle Mariano is no stranger to the spotlight.

At just 22, she has captured the hearts of audiences with her performances on screen, including the hit series Can’t Buy Me Love, as well as through her music. While many may know her for her entertainment career, Mariano has also been making strides in an equally important aspect of her life -- her education.

The young star recently celebrated a major milestone, graduating from senior high school at Homeschool Global Philippines, a homeschool provider based in Taguig City.

On 14 September, Mariano took to Instagram to share this special moment, posting photos from her graduation ceremony. Clad in a purple toga and surrounded by her mother and teacher, Mariano reflected on the significance of this achievement, which required two years of hard work, sleepless nights and countless cups of coffee to accomplish.

“Before entering the industry, I promised myself and my parents that I’d do my best to live the best of both worlds: pursuing my career while balancing it with school,” she captioned her post.

True to her word, Mariano decided to return to school two years ago, despite the demands of her thriving career in the entertainment industry.

Path of Determination

Juggling a busy work schedule and academic responsibilities is no small feat, yet Mariano’s dedication to her education never wavered.

“I can say it wasn’t an easy journey -- all the late nights, endless cups of coffee and racing to meet deadlines. But I finally made it,” she shared, revealing the personal sacrifices she made to stay on track.

Her commitment paid off. Mariano’s achievement stands as a testament to her resilience and ability to balance both school and her career, inspiring her fans and peers alike. While many may have put their studies on hold to focus on the fast-paced world of showbiz, Mariano proved that it’s possible to excel in both.

Following her graduation post, the entertainment industry showered Mariano with love and support. Among the first to congratulate her was her onscreen partner and rumored real-life sweetheart, Donny Pangilinan. Pangilinan, who has frequently been spotted with Mariano on and off set, left a heartfelt message expressing his pride in her accomplishment.

His mother, veteran actress Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, also extended her warm congratulations, as did celebrities like Esnyr Ranolo and Dimples Romana, who applauded Mariano for her dedication and perseverance.

These encouraging messages reflect the tight-knit nature of Mariano’s support system, both from her colleagues and loved ones, who have witnessed her balance the pressures of school with the demanding schedules of filming and performing.

A bright future ahead

Mariano’s educational journey has been anything but conventional. After completing elementary school at St. Paul College in Pasig City, she finished junior high school at Divine Angels Montessori of Cainta, Inc., in Rizal. Her decision to pursue homeschooling for senior high school provided the flexibility she needed to balance both her career and studies.

Homeschooling allowed Mariano to fit her education into her busy showbiz schedule, which often includes long days on set, concerts and promotional activities.

While this path gave her the freedom to study at her own pace, it also required immense self-discipline. Mariano’s ability to stay focused and committed to her education, despite her demanding career, serves as a powerful example of time management and dedication.

Mariano’s journey resonates with many young adults today, especially those balancing multiple responsibilities. Her success in both education and entertainment sends an important message: achieving one’s goals, no matter how ambitious, is possible with hard work and perseverance.

In addition to this latest accomplishment, Mariano has been experiencing significant professional success. She recently wrapped up the popular series Can’t Buy Me Love, which was praised for her standout performance, and her sold-out birthday concert Believe in July showcased her musical talents and strong connection with her fans.

Despite all the accolades and applause, Mariano’s graduation represents something deeply personal — an achievement that required quiet determination and discipline behind the scenes. In the end, she emerged victorious, diploma in hand.

Best of both worlds

Looking ahead, Mariano is set to continue making waves in the entertainment industry, with new projects and opportunities on the horizon. As she embarks on the next chapter of her life, she does so as a shining example of how passion, perseverance, and a strong support system can help anyone achieve their dreams -- whether in the classroom or on stage.

For fans of Mariano, her graduation is more than just a personal milestone; it’s a reminder that success comes in many forms and that balancing education and a career, while challenging, is achievable.

Mariano has demonstrated that it is entirely possible to live “the best of both worlds,” inspiring others to follow in her footsteps and pursue their dreams with determination and grace.