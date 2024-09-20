Freedom Memorial Museum construction to start in December

Construction of the Freedom Memorial Museum, honoring victims of human rights violations during Martial Law under Ferdinand Marcos Sr., is set to begin in December, as announced by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

Negros Oriental Representative Jocelyn Limkaichong, who sponsors the CHR's proposed P1.1 billion budget for 2025, confirmed that the University of the Philippines (UP) will start demolishing structures on the site in preparation.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 15 December 2024.

The winning design from the 2019 Freedom Memorial Museum Design Competition, held by the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission (HRVVMC), is finally on track to become a reality after delays caused by missing deed of transfer documents for the construction site.

The HRVVMC is mandated with establishing and maintaining a museum and library dedicated to martial law by virtue of Republic Act No. 10368, also known as the Human Rights Victims' Reparation and Recognition Act.

The Freedom Memorial Museum will be built on a 1.4-hectare site adjacent to the Fine Arts Gallery at the UP-Diliman in Quezon City.