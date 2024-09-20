FILIPINXT is now

FILIPINXT presented last 7 September in New York Fashion Week its Spring-Summer 2025 Show. Once again showcasing Filipino talent and excellence in the Big Apple were spectacular capsule collections from Bessie Besana, Wilson Limon of NIñoFranco, Gabby Garcia of Tagpi and Llamanzares Barongs. The main show spotlighted three outstanding women designers with their world-class creations: Adrienne Charuel of Maison Metisse, Chynna Mamawal and Andrea Tetangco.
As a premium fashion platform for Filipino fashion brands and designers, Filipinxt is a celebration of Filipino Excellence. Adrienne Charuel, the founder and creative director of Maison Matisse, a brand which focuses on sustainable advocacy, says: “As a Filipina, I feel really proud and I also feel very thankful to be part of Filipinxt. It’s not easy to be able to do a show in New York. It’s a great opportunity.”
For designer Chynna Mamawal, the vision to make it global. She says, “My goal is to become an even more known as international brand from the Philippines. I’m very excited to be part of Filipinxt because it’s literally from Manila to Manhattan. So it’s good that Filipinos have this kind of platform to showcase their clothes.”
Andrea Tetangco a first timer in New York whose contemporary clothing line focuses on bridal gowns and evening wear adds, “Filipinxt is innovative, creative and the future of fashion. It is the next platform for Filipino designers who will showcase globally.”
Furthermore, Gabby Garcia, the creative director of Tagpi says “Filipinxt is exciting, fulfilling and still hopeful. It is the next social movement.”
Not all are first timers – some have made a comeback. Returning designer Wilson Limon of NIñoFranco ends on high note, “New York Fashion Week is one of my bucket lists. And I think that Filipinxt is a great avenue for us to showcase our pieces. Filipinxt is exciting, progressive and evolving.”
Producer Bessie Besana believes that this brainchild revolves around the idea of bringing the best of Filipino talent to New York. Taking a step closer to the world with just one click, they’re launching their online platform Filipnxt.com this October. The visionary ends, “Filipinxt is the future of Philippine fashion. It is bold, fearless and about Filipino Excellence. Filipinxt is now. We have to create that time. We have to create that space for the Filipino talent NOW.”
The FILIPINXT Spring-Summer 2025 Show was made possible through the generous support of its presenters, the Philippine Consulate General in New York and Kalye NYC, and sponsors including Crimson Boracay, FPJ Panday Bayanihan, New York Makeup Academy, Gretz Jewelry, La Belle Fete, Dominic Senador Photography, Jervy Santiago, Michael Maniago Photography, DJ Filipino Events, Jazzcorp Manpower Group, and AMRG Events by Monique Galang.
