Furthermore, Gabby Garcia, the creative director of Tagpi says “Filipinxt is exciting, fulfilling and still hopeful. It is the next social movement.”

Not all are first timers – some have made a comeback. Returning designer Wilson Limon of NIñoFranco ends on high note, “New York Fashion Week is one of my bucket lists. And I think that Filipinxt is a great avenue for us to showcase our pieces. Filipinxt is exciting, progressive and evolving.”

Producer Bessie Besana believes that this brainchild revolves around the idea of bringing the best of Filipino talent to New York. Taking a step closer to the world with just one click, they’re launching their online platform Filipnxt.com this October. The visionary ends, “Filipinxt is the future of Philippine fashion. It is bold, fearless and about Filipino Excellence. Filipinxt is now. We have to create that time. We have to create that space for the Filipino talent NOW.”