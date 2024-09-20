Filipino int’l hospitality students complete Thailand immersion

Vatel Thailand deputy director Robert McKenzie, who welcomed the delegation earlier in the day, facilitated a discussion on intercultural communication, whereas professor Nanpaskorn Lumpakorn and Pava Founder Pavarisa Phenjati provided a comprehensive overview of Thai design and branding, respectively.

Among the highlights of the trip was the experiential tour around the famous hotspots across the country, to include The Historic City of Ayutthaya.

Wearing traditional Thai costumes, the college envoys were able to explore the former capital of the Siamese Kingdom from the 14th to the 18th centuries. It now serves as an extensive archaeological site on the history, diplomacy, and commerce of old Thailand.

The Philippine delegation was composed of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) International Hospitality Management students Nicola Ashley Agoc, Corin Alaan, John Carlo Capuz, Samantha Jasmine Datan, Julian Miguel Gile, Sean Gabrielle Gozos, Arryl Blu Josue, and Clarie Jasmine Lim.

Completing the line-up were Joshua Mariñas, Pauline Jensan Olives, Niña Margarette Perez, Arra Faye Repotente, Julienne Yzobella Suguitan, Carl Julian Tan, and Jean Phillipe Umali.

They were accompanied by Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management educator Ferdie de Leon III.

Vatel is a worldwide network that prepares younger generations to build their professional careers in the international hospitality and tourism management industries. With more than 50 campuses in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa, its alumni of 35,000 strong occupy leadership positions in premiere hotels and restaurants around the world.

For years, the lauded institution has partnered with the DLS-CSB to jointly offer the first international double bachelor degree under the new transnational guidelines of the Commission on Higher Education, the Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management.