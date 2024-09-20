Experts stress family support in cervical cancer prevention

Cervical cancer is mainly caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a group of over 200 viruses spread through close skin contact. While it’s one of two cancers preventable by vaccination, 12 Filipinas die from it every day. Because HPV can be sexually transmitted, stigma around cervical cancer often leads to hesitance in seeking medical care, such as consultations, screenings and vaccinations.

Celebrity mother-and-daughter duo Cheska and Kendra Kramer have launched a new advocacy for cervical cancer awareness and prevention. They recently spoke as panelists at the event “Her Story, Her Strength: Speaking Up on What We DeCerv,” organized by MSD in the Philippines, where they highlighted the importance of family support in raising awareness and understanding of the disease.

Cheska, stressed the importance of creating a space where mothers and daughters can openly talk about health issues. “It’s essential to have open communication with our children,” Cheska said. “Kendra feels comfortable telling me everything. Intentional parenting is key, so they don’t feel like they can’t come to us.”

Kendra agreed, saying these talks build lasting health awareness. “I’m grateful for my intentional mom, who always makes time for me. I tell her everything, no secrets. I love having open communication with her,” she added.

Despite being a teen, Kendra is already an advocate for her generation. She shared that conversations with her mom have made her more aware of important health measures, like the cervical cancer vaccine.

Better health awareness

The Kramers’ advocacy goes beyond their family. They use their platform to encourage other families to prioritize health literacy and open communication. They believe preventing cervical cancer is a shared responsibility for the whole family.

Cheska explained, “I talk openly with my daughters about health and how to prevent diseases. We remind them to value their bodies and take care of their health. It’s important to let them decide when they’re ready for things like vaccination.”

Kendra added that these discussions have empowered her to take charge of her health. “If you can prevent something, why not take the opportunity? It’s good to start young with preventive measures.”

Their advocacy shows the power of family in promoting change. By leading by example, they stress that health education is about creating a supportive environment where knowledge is shared and acted upon.

Health literacy

The event gathered experts, advocates, and influencers to discuss cervical cancer awareness and prevention. Dr. Stephanie Veneracion and pharmacist Liza Sta. Maria shared accessible insights, with Liza explaining that HPV vaccines are now available at some pharmacies where trained pharmacists can administer them.

The “Everyday Choices” segment featured influencers like Aencille Santos and financial advisor Ivy Bermejo, who highlighted practical tips for disease prevention, including how early detection and vaccination are more affordable than treating advanced cancer. “Preventive measures start at around ₱3,000, with some public health programs offering free vaccinations,” Ivy noted.

In the “Voices of Empowerment” segment, cervical cancer survivor Belay Fernando shared how her family’s support helped her through treatment, emphasizing the importance of awareness for those lacking emotional and financial backing. Beauty queen Bea McLelland also promoted cervical cancer awareness to her diverse audience.

Cheska and Kendra Kramer continue to advocate for cervical cancer prevention, showing how family support can play a crucial role in health. They urge everyone to schedule regular check-ups and discuss vaccine options with their doctors to protect themselves and their loved ones from cervical cancer.