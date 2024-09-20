Ex-presidential economic adviser’s brother nabbed

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that on Thursday evening (19 September), the older brother of former Presidential Economic Advisor Michael Yang was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Reports said that the accused — identified as Yang Jianxin — was arrested by elements of the BI Board Control and Intelligence Unit (BI-BCIU), BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) and intelligence division (ID) in cooperation with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

Authorities said that the arrest was conducted inside the NAIA Terminal 3 Domestic Arrival Area upon the arrival of Yang in Manila on a Cebu Pacific flight from Cagayan de Oro.

Yang, also known as Antonio Lim, was the subject of a mission order issued by the BI, which ordered his arrest.

According to the PAOCC report, he allegedly falsely represented himself as a Filipino and falsified information regarding the SEC certification of Phil Sanjia Corporation, which he owns. As a result, he will be facing a deportation case for undesirability and misrepresentation.

Additionally, it was reported that Filipino workers at the said company had also filed a complaint for not paying their PhilHealth, PAG-IBIG and the Social Security System (SSS) contributions.

Following his arrest, Yang was placed under the PAOCC’s custody, and they would also investigate the complaints they received.

Meantime, BI officer-in-charge commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado clarified that if Yang is found to be guilty, he faces deportation and blacklisting. However, deportation will only commence upon the resolution of all pending cases in the country.