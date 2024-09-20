EASY-BREEZY: Mapua downs Letran, dominates Battle of Intramuros

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — EAC vs Perpetual

2:30 p.m. — San Beda vs JRU

It’s three in a row for Mapua University after a 77-62 demolition of Letran College in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Rookie Chris Hubilla sparkled for a double-double game of 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Cardinals boosted their second spot placing with a 3-1 win-loss record.

The 21-year-old guard from Bulan, Sorsogon said he had just executed what head coach Randy Alcantara wanted him to do in this match against their Intramuros neighbors.

“I’m just doing my role and following the system. I was able to adjust because I was too excited in the last game,” the former San Beda High School star said.

“I’m just doing my best and if given the chance, I’d like to get a better score. For now, I want to do the coaches’ role for me whatever that may be.”

The Cardinals, the Season 99 finalists, dictated the tempo from start to finish.

Mapua even led by as many as 20 points, 62-42, after Lawrence Mangubat drained a triple with seven minutes and 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Alcantara said they had to limit Letran scorers Jimboy Estrada, Deo Cuajao and Pao Javillonar in the game.

“We defended their scorers and did a good job on those who guarded the likes of Cuajao and Jimboy because we know they will go to them for shots,” Alcantara said.

“Pao (Javillonar) improved a lot and even got three triples in the first half so we had to contain him. It’s a big deal that we were able to limit him in the second half.”

Mangubat and Marc Cuenco dropped 13 points each for Mapua while Season 99 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis finished with 12 points.

Estrada flirted with a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds but it wasn’t enough as the Knights dropped to a 2-2 slate.

In the first game, host Lyceum of the Philippines University downed Arellano University after a 90-86 overtime win.

John Barba scored 25 points as the Pirates picked up their second straight win in four games.