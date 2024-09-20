Early voting for vulnerable sectors to be implemented

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) disclosed on Friday that members of the vulnerable sector can cast their ballots early as the poll body is set to implement the early voting hours nationwide for the 2025 midterm polls.

In a radio interview, Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia narrated that the decision comes after the measure’s successful pilot testing during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

“In the 2025 elections, we will already allow the elderly, persons with disability, pregnant women nationwide to vote exclusively between 5 a.m. until 7 a.m.,” Garcia said, adding that the early voting hours is expected to benefit the vulnerable sector since they would be casting their votes hours ahead of the general population.

“They will greatly benefit from this, as it is not yet hot outside and there are not too many people in the polling precincts yet. When we pilot tested this during the BSKE, as early as 3 a.m., there are already senior citizens lining up to vote,” he added.

However, Garcia stressed that the early voting is just optional.