Driving innovation in Cancer care

Dr. Herdee Luna, Philippine Society of Oncologists; Dr. Karen Gemma See, QC Cancer Control Program; and Dr. Maricar Limpin, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), spoke at a media forum titled "Synergizing strengths and collaborative efforts to drive progress and innovation in cancer care" on 20 September 2024, at a hotel in Quezon City. The forum, organized by the Philippine Society of Oncologists (PSO) and the advocacy program Hope From Within, highlighted the need for stronger collaboration across sectors to drive progress and innovation in cancer care.











