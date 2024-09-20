DosT spotlights youth as drivers of change through innovation

The Department of Science and Technology (DosT) underscored the role of the younger generation driving innovation as a solution provider in addressing societal challenges the country faces.

In the opening of this year’s National Youth Science, Technology, and Innovation Festival (NYSTIF), DosT officials and students from various schools gather at the science festival, which aims to deepen youth appreciation and awareness of science, technology, and innovation.

Carrying the banner of this year's theme “STEM VIBE: Engaging the Youth in Providing Solutions and Opening Opportunities,” the festival will also allow the youth to experience science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in a vibrant, innovative, brilliant, and engaging (VIBE) way to inspire them to pursue careers in these fields.

“Today we highlight the power of our youth to make innovative approaches to problem-solving, recognize their capabilities through the various competitions, and allow them to learn and appreciate science through fun and exciting activities featured in our exhibits, seminars, and even a fashion event. These array of events capture how STEM should be from the perspective of our youth—vibrant, innovative, and engaging," said DoST Usec. for Scientific and Technical Services Maridon Sahagun.

Meanwhile, DoST chief Renato Solidum Jr. acknowledged the youth’s role in making meaningful change, saying that the younger generation doesn’t just talk about causes they care about but also take action.

“It is our hope that this festival will open your eyes to your very crucial role in science, technology, and innovation in the Philippines and also to the various ways that the DOST and our NYSTIF partners are providing support for your success.”

The NYSTIF 2024 will run from 18 to September with fun games and interactive activities, covering various STI topics, including blockchain technology, science communication, textile technology, data analytics, food and nutrition, and 3D printing, among others.