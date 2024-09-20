Don’t we have enough Chinese EV brands already?

The GAC AION has recently launched three electric cars to officially mark its entry to the Philippine market.

They were flashy and awash with high-intelligence, sustainable features matched only by the hoopla thrown during the inaugural rites held right at the heart of the “motor avenue,” Chino Roces Avenue Extension in Makati.

Curtains were raised on electric SUVs AION Y Plus Premium and AION Y Plus Elite; and the AION ES midsize sedan whose range could go, at most, 490 kilometers on a single charge. Charging time is as fast 30 minutes up for 80 percent.

The “new vehicle” warranty is up to eight years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first. Battery warranty is eight years or 200,000 km.

Now imagine how the technology would have leaped between now and in the next eight years. It totally addressed the issues of “range anxiety” and resale value.