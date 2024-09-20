Don’t we have enough Chinese EV brands already?

The GAC AION has recently launched three electric cars to officially mark its entry to the Philippine market.
They were flashy and awash with high-intelligence, sustainable features matched only by the hoopla thrown during the inaugural rites held right at the heart of the “motor avenue,” Chino Roces Avenue Extension in Makati.
Curtains were raised on electric SUVs AION Y Plus Premium and AION Y Plus Elite; and the AION ES midsize sedan whose range could go, at most, 490 kilometers on a single charge. Charging time is as fast 30 minutes up for 80 percent.
The “new vehicle” warranty is up to eight years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first. Battery warranty is eight years or 200,000 km.
Now imagine how the technology would have leaped between now and in the next eight years. It totally addressed the issues of “range anxiety” and resale value.
They’re not even done yet. These come-ons are on top of a very long list discussed during the launch.
But then again, do we really need yet another electric vehicle brand? One that is coming from, you guessed it right, China?
Based on reports, there are already 55 EV car brands in the local market, confirming that EV is no longer a niche but a significant segment in the industry. In fact, it is staging its biggest event yet next month, the 12th EV Summit which will utilize all four halls of the SMX Convention Center.
Now this newest brand is under the global GAC umbrella but here in the Philippines it stands alone with Dangdang New Energy Auto Service (Philippines) Limited Corporation as its partner.
Anton Ibarle, general manager of AION Philippines said: “Our goal is not merely to introduce vehicles to the Philippines, but to provide a smarter and more sustainable lifestyle.”
“AION’s cutting-edge technology and eco-conscious solutions are perfectly suited to the evolving preferences of Filipino consumers who prioritize luxury, intelligence and sustainability,” he added.
GAC AION, the third largest EV brand in the world, is the first automaker to achieve full-stack self-research in EV. It pioneered core technologies “including the dedicated electric platform; bullet-proof magazine battery that does not catch fire; high-power density Quark electric drive, and an architecture that supports Level-4 autonomous driving.”
Last year alone, GAC AION sold 480,000 vehicle which represented 77 percent year-on growth.
Ding Zhiwei, regional sales director of GAC AION Southeast Asia, said GAC AION has entered nine Southeast Asian markets with plans to reach across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the middle east.
Their pivot to the country is strategic because of existing laws that encourages sustainable mobility, and most especially the local passenger car market that has grown 17.8 percent since last year.
“The AION Y Plus, known for its spacious design, long range, and sleek look, reflects GAC AION’s commitment to delivering high-end, innovative new energy vehicles,” Zhiwei said.
“The brand aims to contribute to the local EV industry’s development and offer Filipino consumers top-tier, sustainable transportation solutions.”
He added that “GAC AION is committed to investing in local talent and contributing to the Philippine economy through job creation and economic growth, further solidifying its presence in the region.”
Now when he puts it like that — and when it expands the local consumers’ choices — then the answer is yes, there’s room for more yet another EV brand. Coming from China.