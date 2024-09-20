DOJ confirms issuance of arrest warrants against Guo, et al.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson, Atty. Mico Clavano, yesterday confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued by the Pasig court against former Bamban mayor Alice Guo and her cohorts.

"We confirm," the short reply of Clavano when asked for confirmation of the court action.

Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 167 Presiding Judge Annielyn Medes-Cabelis said, “After examining the five Informations, the Resolution, and all the documents presented during the Preliminary Investigation, the Court finds probable cause to hold accused Alice Leal Guo a.k.a. ‘Guo Hua Ping,’ Huang Zhiyang, Rachelle Joan Malonzo Carreon, Zhang Ruijin, Baoying Lin, Yu Zheng Can, Dennis Lacson Cunanan, Jamielyn Santos Cruz, Roderick Paul Bernardo Pujante, Juan Miguel Alpas, Merlie Joy Manalo Castro, Rita Sapnu Yturralde, Rowena Gonzales Evangelista, Thelma Barrogo Laranan, Maybelline Requiro Millo a.k.a. ‘Shana Yiyi,’ and Walter Wong Long for trial for the crime(s) charged against them as stated in the caption of this Order.”

The court, in the said four-page order, directed the Philippine National Police to transfer Guo, who is currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory in Brgy. Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.

The court also scheduled the arraignment and pre-trial of Guo and Walter Wong Long on 27 September 2024 at 8:30 a.m. via videoconferencing.

None of the accused in the said cases are entitled to post bail as the charges against them are non-bailable offenses.