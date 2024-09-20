DMCI Homes to feature sky deck pools in its condos

Property developer DMCI Homes will introduce a new amenity to its condominium projects.
Perched on the roof deck, the Sky Deck Pool offers the perfect spot to unwind and take a refreshing swim while admiring the breathtaking skyline of the city.
This new amenity will be featured first in The Crestmont along Panay Avenue in South Triangle, Quezon City, when it opens its doors this December.
The Sky Deck Pool will also be available in DMCI Homes upcoming projects: The Camden Place in Dominga St., Malate, Manila; The Erin Heights in Commonwealth Ave. corner Tandang Sora Ave., Matandang Balara, Quezon City; Sage Residences in Domingo M. Guevara and Sinag Streets, Mauway, Mandaluyong City; The Calinea Tower in M.H. Del Pilar St., Grace Park, Caloocan City; The Valeron Tower in C-5 corner P.E. Antonio St., Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City; and One Delta Terraces in West Ave. corner Quezon Ave, Quezon City.
DMCI Homes is the country’s first Quadruple A real estate developer known for building quality resort-inspired communities in Mega Manila, Baguio, Boracay and Davao City. The company’s portfolio boasts of more than 60 properties since its launch in 1999.