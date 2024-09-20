DMCI Homes to feature sky deck pools in its condos

This new amenity will be featured first in The Crestmont along Panay Avenue in South Triangle, Quezon City, when it opens its doors this December.

The Sky Deck Pool will also be available in DMCI Homes upcoming projects: The Camden Place in Dominga St., Malate, Manila; The Erin Heights in Commonwealth Ave. corner Tandang Sora Ave., Matandang Balara, Quezon City; Sage Residences in Domingo M. Guevara and Sinag Streets, Mauway, Mandaluyong City; The Calinea Tower in M.H. Del Pilar St., Grace Park, Caloocan City; The Valeron Tower in C-5 corner P.E. Antonio St., Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City; and One Delta Terraces in West Ave. corner Quezon Ave, Quezon City.