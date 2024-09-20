Dance, sing, rock and dazzle!

When I got my hands on one of the latest offerings in the JBL PartyBox Series, the model 320, the company known for its professional and consumer audio solutions once again lived up to its marquee brand.

Next to my JBL Ultimate, the PartyBox 320 looked diminutive, but it is not, by any measure, a small speaker that offers a to-be-expected refined sound while going party-level loud.

Still, the JBL PartyBox 320 doesn’t just deliver powerful sound; it also puts on a dazzling light show that should enhance any party atmosphere. It features multiple LED lights that pulse and flash in sync with your music.

Then there are the twin microphone inputs, including one that can be switched to handle guitar impedance, with both sporting individual gain controls to ensure that you get the vocals and instrumentation levels just right.

Topside, the light effects can be customized with the left-side dial while volume and play, pause, and fast-forward duty is handled by a mirror knob on the right. Buttons sport pre-set sound effects, all of which are expanded when using the downloadable JBl PartyBox app.

Care to mimic some vinyl scratching as a DJ-wannabe or some karaoke sessions with friends? The JBL PartyBox 320 has you covered with dedicated bass, treble, volume, and echo knobs that can give anyone’s voice the wow factor.

While the PartyBox 320, with its twin 6.5-inch woofers and dual tweeters, would never win a decibel sound-off against the Ultimate, the smaller speaker has an ace up its sleeve, err, back panel — a swappable battery.

Yep, the PartyBox 320 is a carry-everywhere system that, with a fully charged battery pack, can keep music playing for 18 long hours at about 50 percent volume level.

At full throttle and with the lights doing their sensory magic, expect about eight to 10 hours of party time. Past that, just plug it into a wall socket or put a fresh battery pack in.

As parties can get rowdy, there’s no worrying over drinks being spilled into it as the JBL PartyBox 320 boasts a rugged, weatherproof design that is perfect for outdoor events, or as a mobile entertainment system for, say, a food truck.

Its large, illuminated handles make it easy to transport, and the integrated wheels ensure that it can be moved around effortlessly. The speaker is also equipped with a variety of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and aux-in, making it compatible with a wide range of devices.

Powered by an energy-efficient class-D amplifier that delivers 240 watts of power, the speaker has enough oomph to produce loud, dynamic sound without distortion. If one needs to go louder, the 320, of course, can be daisy-chained with others in the JBL PartyBox series either as floor arrays or as a stereo pair.

Yes, it does that: Give those with golden ears the chance at getting their fill of stage separation with the sound quality tweakable using a digital equalizer. For those who want to plumb the depths of bass JBL is known for, there’s a bass boost button that can do either “deep” or “punchy.”

The JBL PartyBox 320 is designed for those who demand powerful, portable audio without sacrificing sound quality. It is perfect for outdoor parties, backyard gatherings, and even camping trips. Its rugged design and weatherproof construction make it ideal for harsh environments, while its impressive sound quality ensures that it can deliver a satisfying listening experience even in demanding conditions.

Launched locally in Cebu a few weeks back, the JBL PartyBox 320, along with its baby brother the 120, may well be the ticket that Filipinos, who would like to prepare themselves for the Christmas season and New Year’s Eve parties, need to punch.