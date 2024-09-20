Colonia, Inan bag two gold medals apiece

Southeast Asian Games silver medalists Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan bagged two gold medals each to kick off the Philippines’ rousing campaign in the International Weightlifting Federation World Junior Championships on Thursday (Friday in Manila) in Leon, Spain.

Colonia dominated the women’s 45-kilogram event, winning the gold in the snatch with a lift of 74 kgs and a total lift of 162 kgs.

Her silver medal came from the clean-and-jerk where she lifted 88 kgs for a total of three medals.

National team coach and 1988 Seoul Olympian Gregorio Colonia told DAILY TRIBUNE that they opted to not go all-out in the clean-and-jerk not only for the young lifter’s sake but also confident that only a few lifters can make heavy lifts.

“We sacrificed getting the gold in the clean-and-jerk because she (Angeline) could drop it. We were banking on winning on the total lift,” Colonia said.

“She didn’t drop a single lift.”

Khemika Kamnoedsri of Thailand came in at second place with a total lift of 160 kgs while Ioana Madalina Miron of Romania took the bronze medal with a total lift of 154 kgs.

Not wanting to be outdone, Inan also took home two gold medals in the women’s 49-kg event after lifting 100 kgs in the clean-and-jerk and a total lift of 179 kgs.

Inan’s silver medal was from the snatch after lifting 79 kgs.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said Inan and Colonia’s performances could be a glimpse of a bright future.

“To God be the Glory!! We are now watching the future RP Olympians and we’re fighting the world’s best,” Puentevella said.

“We’re on the right track. Laban Pilipinas.”

Karoll Dahyanne Lopez Alvarez of Colombia settled for a silver after getting a total lift of 178 kgs while home bet Lucia Gonzalez Borrego settled for the bronze with a total lift of 170 kgs. Ivan Suing

Rose Jean Ramos also competed with Inan in the women’s 49-kg but finished in sixth place with a total lift of 165 kgs.