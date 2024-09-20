Changing the retail game in Visayas and Mindanao

SM City Davao: Mindanao’s shopping capital spreads its wings

Designed by renowned architect Royal Pineda, SM City Davao’s current expansion will give rise to a seven-level building with three levels of parking. This new space embodies a modern Davao aesthetic and will house the first NU in Mindanao, an exciting mix of global and national brands and new dining concepts curated for Davao’s next generation shoppers.

There’s #MoreForYouAtSM

SM is continually pushing the boundaries of retail, redefining and reimagining the mall experience for Filipinos. More than just shopping spaces, SM is evolving to build and nurture communities where both Filipinos and businesses thrive.