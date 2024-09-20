Changing the retail game in Visayas and Mindanao

SM has continually redefined the retail experience for Filipinos, pushing the boundaries of what malling means. As its groundbreaking redevelopment project unfolds, it offers a sneak peek at the transformative changes coming to SM Malls in Visayas and Mindanao.
SM City Iloilo: A world-class landmark in Western Visayas
This thrilling transformation is set to position SM City Iloilo as a landmark of modern lifestyle. The updated space will feature a revamped façade, a new campus, and a stunning sky garden at SM Strata. With new dining options, shopping experiences, and immersive attractions, it’s designed to meet the evolving desires of Ilonggos for fresh and exciting experiences.
SM City Bacolod: Enhanced lifestyle haven
Reflecting the unique lifestyle of Bacolod’s people, the redevelopment of SM City Bacolod will transform it into a vibrant complex, offering prestigious retail, specialty shopping, and a variety of local and international dining options. A leisure sanctuary will also be created, featuring new dining and enhanced wellness services, all set against a botanical-inspired interior for a refreshing experience.
SM City Cebu: A modern SM for modern Cebu
SM City Cebu’s evolution mirrors the dynamic essence of Cebu, catering to its vibrant business, tourist, and student communities. The expansion will enhance Cebuanos’ shopping experience with more retail shops, additional parking spaces, al fresco dining areas, and a lush outdoor garden. The development also includes a modern chapel, the National University (NU) Cebu campus, and new office buildings, transforming it into a vibrant hub for the modern Cebuanos.
SM J Mall: A unique lifestyle destination mall in Mandaue
With a distinct ambiance, minimalist Japan-inspired elements, and touches of Cebuano craftsmanship, SM J Mall is rising to give Metro Cebu a redefined shopping and leisure experience. The mall will feature diverse international to local dining options and an Izakaya Terrace featuring authentic Japanese cuisine for foodies, a dedicated space for wellness experiences, and a range of recreational activities for adventure seekers.
SM City Davao: Mindanao’s shopping capital spreads its wings
Designed by renowned architect Royal Pineda, SM City Davao’s current expansion will give rise to a seven-level building with three levels of parking. This new space embodies a modern Davao aesthetic and will house the first NU in Mindanao, an exciting mix of global and national brands and new dining concepts curated for Davao’s next generation shoppers.
There’s #MoreForYouAtSM
SM is continually pushing the boundaries of retail, redefining and reimagining the mall experience for Filipinos. More than just shopping spaces, SM is evolving to build and nurture communities where both Filipinos and businesses thrive.