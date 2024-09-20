Cavite, Batangas leisure farms hunt yuppy investors

A new player in the real estate industry is urging young professionals to start early in their real property investments, stating that this is the best time for them to do so as economic indicators remain agile and are in a good state.
In an interview, Atty. Adrian Carlo Uy Escay, president and chief executive officer of VHermosa Bright Corp., the operator of EastWest Breeze Leisure Farm in Indang, Cavite, and Mountain View Leisure Farm and Resort in Nasugbu, Batangas, said their company offers one of the lowest lot acquisition rates or 30 percent of the prevailing prices being given by other real estate and developer giants.
“Our price range of P7,300 per square meter with zero down payment, payable up to seven years is fit for young professionals aiming to start acquiring properties. We are ushering a 156 square meters lot priced for less than a million. Aside from that, we are offering very flexible terms,” Escay said.
Aside from yuppies, he said they are targeting the middle class, which holds the buying power, particularly in the real estate industry.
“Real estate is the best investment as properties appreciate through time, unlike other material investments. This is the best time to invest as various developments and opportunities by real estate groups offer great deals,” he maintained.
He said because of the major infrastructure development projects, such as roads connecting the Southern part to Manila, the best time to invest in real estate is now.
Escay further disclosed that both Cavite and Batangas projects have an initial capital of P100 million, while the capital expenditure for both developments is pegged at P3 billion with a return on investments of two years.
Despite being a newbie in the industry, he said VHermosa Bright Corp. has already laid plans to launch more similar projects in the Northern part of the country, particularly in Nueva Ecija over the next two years.
VHermosa Bright Corp. is a real estate development established in 2022 devoted to building leisure farm communities that provide the best modern luxurious amenities in rural facilities for clients who wish to have a resort-like leisure farm a lot away from the pollution, fast-paced lifestyle, and noise present in metropolitan areas.
“As much as we want to have the best leisure farm and resort communities, our company believes in sustainability, thus creating real estate developments synchronizing and adapting within nature,” the website said.
Luxurious living
VHermosa Bright Corp. offers two prestigious pre-selling leisure farm communities that symbolize the epitome of luxurious living.
“Our first gem, EastWest Breeze Leisure Farm, is located in the serene Brgy. Daine I of Indang, Cavite, offers an array of premium lifestyle amenities. This exceptional community is a haven of grandeur and sustainability, tailored to cater to the refined tastes of discerning retirees and families alike,” the company website further stated.
EastWest Breeze Leisure Farm is the newest leisure farm community that provides proximity to Tagaytay City and Batangas.
As a real estate development championing sustainable and luxurious living, the Cavite leisure farm offers farm lots at the center of green pastures and unique amenities never seen in another leisure farm in Cavite.
On the other hand, VHermosa Bright Corp’s second masterpiece, the Mountain View Leisure Farm and Resort, is considered a true marvel of leisure living, located in the magnificent environs of Nasugbu, Batangas.
“This premier offering promises a world of breathtaking vistas, vast green spaces and majestic mountains that serve as a backdrop to its exquisite architecture,” Escay said, adding that its phase 1 completion is targeted to be realized in December 2025.
The property sits at the foothills of Nasugbu’s mountains, Mountain View Leisure Farm Resort is a 30-hectare pre-selling leisure farm located in Munting Indang, Nasugbu, Batangas.
The new leisure farm community aims to give future lot owners a luxurious lifestyle within nature’s warm embrace.
As a luxurious green community, Mountain View Leisure Farm displays its extravagance through world-class amenities, setting the bar for green luxurious living to new heights.