Cavite, Batangas leisure farms hunt yuppy investors

A new player in the real estate industry is urging young professionals to start early in their real property investments, stating that this is the best time for them to do so as economic indicators remain agile and are in a good state.

In an interview, Atty. Adrian Carlo Uy Escay, president and chief executive officer of VHermosa Bright Corp., the operator of EastWest Breeze Leisure Farm in Indang, Cavite, and Mountain View Leisure Farm and Resort in Nasugbu, Batangas, said their company offers one of the lowest lot acquisition rates or 30 percent of the prevailing prices being given by other real estate and developer giants.

“Our price range of P7,300 per square meter with zero down payment, payable up to seven years is fit for young professionals aiming to start acquiring properties. We are ushering a 156 square meters lot priced for less than a million. Aside from that, we are offering very flexible terms,” Escay said.

Aside from yuppies, he said they are targeting the middle class, which holds the buying power, particularly in the real estate industry.

“Real estate is the best investment as properties appreciate through time, unlike other material investments. This is the best time to invest as various developments and opportunities by real estate groups offer great deals,” he maintained.

He said because of the major infrastructure development projects, such as roads connecting the Southern part to Manila, the best time to invest in real estate is now.

Escay further disclosed that both Cavite and Batangas projects have an initial capital of P100 million, while the capital expenditure for both developments is pegged at P3 billion with a return on investments of two years.

Despite being a newbie in the industry, he said VHermosa Bright Corp. has already laid plans to launch more similar projects in the Northern part of the country, particularly in Nueva Ecija over the next two years.

VHermosa Bright Corp. is a real estate development established in 2022 devoted to building leisure farm communities that provide the best modern luxurious amenities in rural facilities for clients who wish to have a resort-like leisure farm a lot away from the pollution, fast-paced lifestyle, and noise present in metropolitan areas.

‌“As much as we want to have the best leisure farm and resort communities, our company believes in sustainability, thus creating real estate developments synchronizing and adapting within nature,” the website said.