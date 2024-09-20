BPCI sends off Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2024  Jasmin Bungay

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. joined pageant fans and supporters in wishing Binibining Pilipinas-Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay well through a public send-off event at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 on 18 September.

Bungay’s loved ones, supporters, members of the press, other Binibining Pilipinas queens and pageant enthusiasts gathered at the spacious activity area in Araneta City’s Gateway Mall 2, which was named Retail Asia’s New Mall of the Year in 2024, for a special tribute and celebration before the international pageant in Albania next month.

“I still have a few more days before the competition, but all the preparations have been set. All the roads in my preparations will lead to making you all proud, and when you see me on the Miss Globe stage, I hope you feel the sense of pride that’s Miss Philippines,” she told the press.

The Binibini admits that she is very pressured but happy with all the support.

“For a candidate who’s wearing a Philippine sash, pressure is there and I know, they chose me to represent the Philippines so I am taking that pressure as a privilege and honor for me,” she explained.

Bungay also revealed her favorite segment of the pageant.

“Pinaghahandaan ko talaga ‘yung swimsuit competition, kasi I feel like doon mo talaga ma-e-establish ‘yung position mo sa competition, like you are standing out among the candidates. So, doon talaga tayo aariba (I’m really preparing for the swimsuit competition because I feel that it’s where you can truly establish your position in the competition, like whether you are standing out among the candidates. So, that’s where we will really excel),” she said.

Another advantage is her heart-to-heart talk with former Miss Globe queen Maureen Montagne, who also gave her some tips that she believes will be useful in the competition.

“I had the chance to speak with Maureen Montagne, the last candidate to win the Miss Globe crown, and she gave me very specific pointers on what to do and what to be aware of. She said, ‘Always show up every day as a winner, and advised that you need to show some sex appeal and always look very sexy — not in the wrong way, but with confidence and sexiness emanating from me,” Bungay said.

The 26-year-old Bungay is a former supply chain and logistics worker in the Middle East and a former teacher with a degree in Mathematics. She is a proud OFW adept at balancing corporate work with the world of modeling. She thrives on the excitement of travel and the buzz of gatherings, which she believes further deepens her global perspective and understanding. Amid her busy schedule, her heart beats for a cause close to home — the empowerment of overseas Filipino workers. She stands as a beacon of support, advocating for their rights and championing their contributions to the global community.

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay is set to compete in this year’s Miss Globe pageant, where she aims to clinch another crown for the Philippines on 15 October in Albania. She aims to follow in the footsteps of Binibining Pilipinas sisters Ann Colis (2015) and Maureen Montagne (2021) in the prestigious pageant. Last year, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Lakrini finished as second runner-up.