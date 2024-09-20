Bong Go expands Malasakit Centers’ support for indigent patients with feeding program

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is expanding his feeding program in Malasakit Centers nationwide, aiming to support indigent patients and their families who face both economic and emotional challenges.

"Feeding programs have helped ease the financial load of hospital stays, but I realized we also need to address the emotional toll. Families endure not only financial stress but the emotional fatigue that comes with waiting and worrying about their loved one's health,” Go said.

The feeding program, launched late last year, has succeeded in providing meals to indigent patients and their watchers, as well as medical frontliners across various hospitals.

From 13 to 18 September, Go’s Malasakit Team conducted feeding programs in hospitals like the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City, Cavite; Las Piñas General Hospital & Satellite Trauma Center; Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City, Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery, both in Batangas; Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue, Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, both in Bulacan; Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City.

Go also deployed his Malasakit Team to provide meals at Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, and Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City, Leyte.

The senator, known as Mr. Malasakit, highlighted that the combination of feeding and emotional support is vital for the well-being of patients and their families. "Healing goes beyond food and medicine. Naiintindihan ko po kung gaano kahirap ang magpa-ospital. Kaya itong palugaw ay isang simpleng bagay lang po na naisip ko para makapaghatid ng kaunting ngiti sa ating mga pasyente at sa kanilang pamilya,” he added.

The Malasakit Centers program, institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 that was principally authored and sponsored by Go, continues to be instrumental in offering streamlined government medical assistance.

First established in Cebu in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop through which agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office assist indigent patients by bringing the lowest amount possible to their hospital bill.

To date, there are 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have assisted more or less 12 million Filipinos, according to the DOH.

“Simula nang nagkaroon tayo ng feeding program sa mga hospital na may Malasakit Centers, nakakatuwa po na marami po sa kanila ang nagpapahayag ng kanilang pasasalamat. Marami sa kanila ang sakto lang ang dalang pera, madalas pamasahe lang kaya by adding this support, we hope to lift some of the burden off their shoulders while also promoting proper nutrition for their recovery,” Go emphasized.

Through this enhanced feeding initiative, Go reaffirms his commitment to the well-being of underprivileged Filipinos, ensuring that they receive the care and support they need during their most difficult times.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” Go concluded.